Greenville native Ken McCoy honored at Ohio State game

COLUMBUS – Greenville native Ken McCoy – a long-time music arranger for the Ohio State University Marching Band – was honored the weekend of Sept. 22 at Ohio Stadium and nearby St. John’s Arena in conjunction with the 50th annual OSU alumni band reunion.

Several of McCoy’s arrangements were featured at Skull Session and during halftime of Saturday’s Ohio State-Tulane game.

Among the many songs played by both current and former members of the OSU marching band were arrangements of “Good Vibrations,” “My Favorite Things,” “God Bless America” and “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” better known as “The Navy Hymn.”

McCoy joined the OSU Marching Band staff in 1995. He served previously as the chief arranger for the U.S. Army Field Band and Solders Chorus in Washington, D.C. McCoy was a retired sergeant major in the Army.

McCoy’s OSU Marching Band arrangements were performed at two Sugar Bowls, one Outback Bowl and an Alamo Bowl.

McCoy passed away in January. He was 71.

During the eulogy at McCoy’s funeral, which took place at Memorial Hall in Greenville, it was said that some people are blessed to have lived lives bearing fruit that carries on long after they’re gone.

It was said that McCoy’s music is such a gift.

And on Saturday, more than 100,000 people bore witness to it.