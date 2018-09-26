Greenville High School Vocal Music presents ‘A Night at the Movies’

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Vocal Music students will perform their annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Memorial Hall.

This year’s theme is “A Night at the Movies.”

The concert will begin with the Wavaires performing selections from “The Greatest Showman.” Girls Glee will perform songs from “Annie.” Collage will perform multiple selections from “La La Land.” Concert Choir will perform songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars.” The Wavaires also will perform a medley of selections from the movie “Sing.” The concert will conclude with all the choirs coming together for “When You Believe” from “The Prince of Egypt.” Various blockbuster solos and small group acts will take place in between the choirs.

Tickets for the show on Oct. 8 are available at Greenville High School in the choir room from 7:30-11:20 a.m. or at G&G Floors Fashions on Wagner Avenue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets also will be available for purchase the night of the show in the ticket booth at Memorial Hall. Pre-sale tickets are $4 for students and $5 for adults. All seats purchased at the door are $7.

The GHS choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge and accompanied by Christopher Andres. The choreographers for the show are Hillary Holzapfel, Brooke Jendrusik and Sierra Cress.

Individuals can like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the GHS Vocal Music program and other events.