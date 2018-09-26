Workshops to help with diabetes management

GREENVILLE – Managing diabetes is a challenge every day. There are so many variables to consider including food, exercise, stress and other health issues.

Keeping blood sugar levels in the desired range is a constant balancing act that requires both good medical care and effective self-management – knowing what makes blood sugar rise and fall and how to control these day-to-day factors.

The Area Agency on Aging and Family Health Services of Darke County offer Healthy U workshops to help people develop the skills and coping strategies needed to manage their diabetes.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held in the Family Health Conference Room, 5735 Meeker Road in Greenville, on Fridays from Oct. 26 through Dec. 7. Sessions begin at 2 p.m. and end no later than 4:30 p.m. It is a big time commitment, but lasting change takes time to develop and support from those who understand the challenges can help individuals succeed in making small steps toward their larger goals.

There is no charge to attend, but space is limited and advance registration is required by contacting Jane Urlage at 937-547-2319 or jurlage@familyhealthservices.org.

Workshops are open to adults who have been diagnosed with diabetes or are at risk of developing diabetes and/or their caregivers. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” and a relaxation CD.

Healthy U/Diabetes is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve diabetes management by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills so that participants can better manage their disease and feel healthier. Workshop topics include healthier eating; exploring ways to be more physically active; practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression; improved communication with doctors and family about health and finding ways to relax and deal with stress. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, decision-making and social support.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. It is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.