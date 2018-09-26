October events welcome autumn to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE – The temperatures may have dropped, but downtown Greenville will continue to offer a full calendar of events for all to enjoy.

The fun will continue during the October First Friday: Music & Movie event from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5.

During the evening, musicians will perform in locations throughout the district. Some will be hosted inside businesses and some will be hosted outside, weather permitting. If there is a chance of inclement weather, the musicians all will be moved inside. Performers will include Knotwork Flute Group, Abbey E., Faith Over Fear, Matthew Aaron Campbell and Noah Back. Locations for the performances will be posted on the Main Street Greenville website and Facebook pages.

“Our live music events are always extremely popular and well-attended,” said Crysta Hutchinson, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “Our events are created to bring people to the downtown district to help support our local small businesses. The events are a nice boost for their sales and overall exposure to the community.”

The live music performances are sponsored by Second National Bank.

Once the sun sets guests can bring out their lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends for an outdoor movie showing at the Theater on Third. The event will feature a family friendly movie chosen by community members. Individuals can vote in the poll on the First Friday: Music & Movie Facebook event page see their favorite family friendly movie on a crisp fall evening. Voting ends on Monday.

Main Street Greenville encourages everyone to dine, shop and enjoy other activities starting at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk (around 8:15 p.m.).

Theater on Third is an outdoor movie experience and will be located in the city parking lot behind Bach to Rock. The movie will be projected onto the Nature’s Heart Yoga building (120 W. Third St.). The event is free and open to all, sponsored by Greenville National Bank.

The fall fun continues on Oct. 6 during the annual A Day of Harvest event in downtown Greenville. An array of autumn activities are planned to tempt everyone’s interest including applesauce samples, a “Needle in the Haystack” scavenger hunt, apple cider giveways, fall-themed kids crafts and more. The second to last farmers’ market of the season also will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of 4th and Broadway.

For more information or additional details, visit the organization on Facebook (facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville) or at its website, www.MainStreetGreenville.org. Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. Individuals can contact the organization at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or by phone at 937-548-4998.