Republican Party to hold headquarters grand opening

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Party will hold the grand opening of its 2018 Headquarters on from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5 at 606 S. Broadway, Greenville.

This will coordinate with the October First Friday celebration in downtown Greenville. The opening ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.

“We must continue the success we are seeing in our strong economy, lowered taxes and record-breaking job numbers and keep Republicans in leadership,” said Cindy Pike, chairman of the Darke County Republican Central Committee. “Every Republican must vote and be educated and informed about our great slate of Republican candidates.”

Headquarters are being opened on Sept. 29 because the local party recognizes the November election is critical for Republicans across Ohio and the rest of the United States. Through election day, the Darke County GOP Headquarters will be open from 3-7 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. It will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday. Yard signs and information on Republican candidates will be available.

Additionally, the annual Darke County Republican Hog Roast will be held from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Youth Building on the Darke County Fairgrounds. This will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet and speak with Republican candidates who will be on the November ballot including Mike DeWine (for Ohio governor), Frank LaRose (for Ohio secretary of state), Dave Yost (for Ohio attorney general), Robert Sprague (for Ohio treasurer), Keith Faber (for Ohio auditor), Justice Mary DeGenaro (for re-election to Ohio Supreme Court), Judge Baldwin (for election to Ohio Supreme Court), Judge Jeffrey Welbaum (for re-election to Ohio’s Second District Court of Appeals), Congressman Warren Davidson (for re-election to Ohio’s 8th Congressional District), Charlotte McGuire (for re-election to the Ohio Board of Education’s Third District), Steve Huffman (for 8th District Ohio Senate), Susan Manchester (for 84th Ohio House District), Jena Powell (for 80th Ohio House District), Carol Ginn (re-election as Darke County auditor) and Mike Stegall (re-election as Darke County commissioner).

Hog Roast entertainment will include the Final Bow Dance Studio singing the national anthem and the Girl Scouts will present the colors. This will be an event geared for the whole family to enjoy.

A special attraction this year will be a free raffle for a .22 Golden Boy rifle.

The Darke County Republican Party invites the public to attend. For more information, visit www.darkegop.org or Darke-County-Republican-Party-320984488263680 on Facebook. Contact Katie DeLand at kathleendeland@gmail.com or 937-424-7086 for tickets. Tickets are free but are required.