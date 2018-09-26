Car crashes into Stardust Motel

GREENVILLE — Greenville Police and Fire units responded to the scene of a crash Tuesday evening which saw a vehicle strike a hotel building.

At 7:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the Stardust Motel, 5436 State Route 49, Greenville, in reference to a private property crash without injury.

Upon investigation, it was found that a white 2008 Ford was traveling westbound in the hotel parking lot. The driver, an 84-year-old woman, failed to control the vehicle and this resulted in the car crashing into the building. No citations were issued to the driver.

The collision created substantial damage to room 10 of the building. According to the police report, the building was deemed uninhabitable by the Greenville Fire Department.

An 84-year-old woman crashed into the Stardust Motel on Tuesday evening. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate