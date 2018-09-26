Genealogy workshop planned at Garst Museum

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Genealogical Society, Inc. will present its fall genealogy workshop with featured speaker Katherine Willson.

This event will be Oct. 13 at Garst Museum, Lowell Thomas Meeting Room, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the event will end at 3:30 p.m.

Willson is from Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is a national public speaker on genealogy and has taught genealogy classes for the last 13 years.

Session one will focus on resources for foreign research, session two will focus on voyage to America, session three will focus on records of New York City’s emigrant savings bank, and session four will focus on Facebook’s 11,200-plus genealogy/history pages and groups.

Guests are invited to pack a lunch. Drinks and dessert will be furnished.

Juice, coffee, rolls/muffins and fruit will be available in the morning. There will be door prizes and handouts.

New this year, the DAR will have a table with information on their society and how to join.

Pre-registration before Oct. 4 is $20. Registration at the door is $25. Checks are payable to the Darke County Genealogical Society and should be mailed to Brenda Arnett, 6545 Dull Road, Arcanum, OH 45304-9402.

Anyone with questions may email office.manager@garstmuseum.org or call 937-692-6511.