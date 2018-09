GREENVILLE – Wayne Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor its Masquerade jewelry and accessories sale in the main lobby of Wayne HealthCare from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5.

This is an “around the clock sale” beginning at 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and ending at 2 p.m. Oct. 5.

Guests are invited to come early and “experience the frenzy.” Some items sell out early.

Proceeds benefit Wayne Health Care. Cash and credit/debit cards are accepted.