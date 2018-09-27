NBC4 co-anchor to moderate 2nd Ohio gubernatorial debate at Marietta College

MARIETTA – Colleen Marshall, co-anchor of NBC4 at 6 and 11 p.m., will be the moderator at the second Ohio gubernatorial debate at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to an event that gives the voters of Ohio the opportunity to speak directly to the men who want to be their next governor,” Marshall said.

The debate, which will be conducted in a town hall format starting at 7 p.m., is between Republican nominee Mike DeWine and Democratic nominee Richard Cordray. Marietta College will sponsor and host the event. NBC4 in Columbus and WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, West Virginia, will be the presenting media partners and broadcast it on air and online.

Marshall is the host of the weekly political program “NBC4’s The Spectrum” and is considered one of the state’s foremost authorities on Ohio politics. Marshall came to NBC4 as a general assignment reporter in 1984 and was promoted to anchor of NBC4’s weekend news in 1987 and then to anchor of NBC4’s weekday news programs in 1992.

Prior to coming to Columbus, Marshall worked as a news anchor and general assignment reporter at stations in Wheeling, West Virginia. She also was the news director/anchor/reporter at a radio station in Weirton, West Virginia, and writer/producer/editor at a Pittsburgh radio station.

Marshall has had two one-on-one interviews with President Barack Obama, one of which was in the White House. She also won a regional Emmy for “Fight For Ohio,” which previewed the 2004 presidential election.

Marshall received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Point Park University in Pittsburgh. In 2004, she graduated from the Capital University School of Law. She also received an honorary doctorate from Point Park in 2001.

Located in Marietta, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the college officially was chartered in 1835.

Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The college offers 49 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.