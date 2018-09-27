Trinity Wesleyan Church to assist Greenville woman

GREENVILLE – Trinity Wesleyan Church, alongside Wes and April Lynch, are planning a different kind of outreach on Saturday.

The church and a team of volunteers are working on the home of Martha Warvel, who lives in Greenville.

“Martha is a widow within our church in Greenville, Ohio,” Wes Lynch said. “She lives on a farm with numerous outbuildings and is in need of assistance with upkeep on the exterior of her home. We are honored to be able to bless her through this service project.”

Volunteers will not only be helping this widow, but they also will raise funds to offset the cost for the Lynch family’s adoption. Wes and April Lynch have felt called to adoption for many years, and now that adoption is almost a reality. For more details, visit www.BothHands.org/Lynch-7734.

Both Hands’ mission is to serve orphans, widows and adoptive families. Both Hands helps families fundraise for their adoptions. A family gathers a team of volunteers, and Both Hands coaches them to coordinate a service project fixing up a widow’s home. The family and their team send letters to raise sponsorship for their day of service. It’s very similar to raising sponsorship for a 5K race, but instead of running, the team is serving a widow. The funds raised help an orphan become adopted into a forever family. Both Hands – one hand for the widow, one hand for the orphan. Committed to fundraising support for its operating expenses through private donors, no funds raised by a family and their team are deducted for Both Hands’ administrative costs.

Since 2008, Both Hands projects have raised more than $9.4 million for adoptions and orphan care. Through 830 Both Hands projects in 42 states, 900 widows have been served, 1,000-plus orphans are closer to forever families, and more than 20,000 volunteers have served their communities.

Businesses and individuals may join hands with this team by donating supplies for this project. Contact Pastor Wes Lynch at 765-546-1598 for more information.