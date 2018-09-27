Bish Discovery Center hosts Greenville Rotary

GREENVILLE – Recently the Greenville Rotary as part of its interest in holding meetings at different locations once a quarter held its Tuesday gathering at the Darke County Parks’ new Bish Discovery Center.

Roger Van Frank, director of Darke County Parks and Rotarian, welcomed the group of 30 to the center. Rotarians were treated to presentations by staff and volunteers of what the future holds for the Bish Discovery Center. The Rotarians were treated to a walk after their luncheon in the Community Gardens and Pollinator Fields close to the center.

Van Frank said the Bish Discovery Center was in its infant stages and will grow toward the vision being self-sustainable. Exhibits of solar power, aquaponics, worm gardens, bicycle and canoe and kayak hubs are all just part of the future of the center.

“It was an honor to host the Rotarians, and we had a great day of weather to take a short walk,” Van Frank said.

Van Frank thanked his staff and volunteers for the help provided for programming and serving boxed lunches.

Should anyone have an interest in becoming a member of Greenville Rotary, contact Roger Van Frank at 937-548-0165.