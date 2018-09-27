Darke County deputies injured in head-on crash

DARKE COUNTY – Two Darke County Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured in a crash on Thursday while attempting a traffic stop.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday reporting a possible impaired driver on U.S. Route 127 in southern Darke County. Two separate callers described a white pickup truck driving all over the road and down into the ditch. They also described near crashes involving the suspect truck.

Darke County deputies were dispatched to the direction the truck was traveling based on the information the 911 callers were giving.

Two Darke County deputies in a single marked cruiser posted themselves in the median of U.S. Route 127 north of Sebring Warner Road in preparation to stop the pickup truck as it approached them traveling northbound.

Deputies observed the vehicle driving erratically. The pickup truck drove off the left side of the roadway traveling north on U.S. Route 127 and struck the front of the sheriff’s cruiser sitting in the median.

The pickup truck continued north on U.S. Route 127, eventually coming to a stop because of the disabling damage to the vehicle. Airbags were deployed on both vehicles, and the cruiser sustained heavy damage.

Both deputies were able to get out of the vehicle and pursued the pickup truck on foot to secure the driver until other deputies arrived. Two of the original 911 callers stopped to assist the deputies.

Greenville Township Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene. The Ohio Highway State Patrol also responded and conducted the crash investigation. The two deputies were transported to Wayne HealthCare by EMS and were treated and released with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Wayne HealthCare by EMS, and his status is unknown.

This case remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

