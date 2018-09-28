Arcanum announces 2018 Homecoming court

ARCANUM – Arcanum will take on Tri-County North for its Homecoming game Oct. 5.

The Homecoming ceremony will take place at the football field before the game at 7 p.m. The king and queen will be announced at this time.

Also, students will participate in the Homecoming parade at 7 p.m. Oct. 4. The parade will go down Main Street and end at the football field where students will partake in a powder puff game.

Then on Oct. 6, the Homecoming dance, themed “Once Upon a Time,” will start at 8 p.m.

The following students were chosen for the 2018 Homecoming court, seniors Trevor Fry, Ethan Moores, Austin Fourman, Jimmy Barry, Justin Vanatta, Tanner Delk, Jenna Haney, Erykah Hutcheson, Sadie Sink, Niveka Gregg, Lauren Lumpkin and Jenna Beatty; juniors Grant Delk and Gracie Garno; sophomores Landen Kreusch and Emma Archer; and freshmen Ian Baker and Meghan McCans.

The prince and princess will be Liam Reigle and Caydree Tegtmeyer.

Community members are asked to come out to support the Trojans next week for their Homecoming festivities.