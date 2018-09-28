Darke County Safety Council meeting highlights fire safety in the workplace

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Safety Council meeting on Thursday focused on fire safety in the workplace.

The program included fire extinguisher videos, differences in fire extinguishers: dry chemical and CO2, and what to expect in a fire inspection. The program was presented by Greenville Fire Department Capt. Shawn Brandenburg and Lt. Dirk Lewis. Businesses located within the city limits of Greenville may contact the Greenville Fire Department for a similar fire extinguisher training that is free.

The Darke County Safety Council meets monthly is sponsored by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation. Visit the Darke County Chamber website at darkecountyohio.com or contact the Chamber at 937-548-2102 to learn more information on the Darke County Safety Council.