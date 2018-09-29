Missions Gala benefits people in Guatemala City

GREENVILLE – Destination Known, a ministry of EUM Church in Greenville, has partnered with Potter’s House Association International and has built 20 homes for families living in Guatemala City dump and would like to continue to build more; however, this is becoming increasingly difficult due to the increased cost of building supplies.

Destination Known is hosting a Missions Gala on Oct. 27 that will be held at Romer’s Catering in Greenville beginning at 7 p.m. with dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions. This is an alcohol-free event with 100 percent of the proceeds being used to build homes for families living in a shanty community around the Guatemala City garbage dump.

Tickets are on sale now. The cost is $35 per person and may be purchased at EUM Church, Romer’s Catering, the EUM Church app or online at www.eumchurch.org under events.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to make a donation may do so on the app or make a check payable to EUM Church and mail to: EUM Church, 111 Devor St., Greenville, OH 45331, and put “Guatemala Missions” in the memo line.

Those who would like more information about the Missions Gala may visit www.eumchurch.org or contact Cliff Rapier at 937-548-3211 ext. 212 or crapier@eumchurch.org. Also, follow EUM’s Facebook page and watch for continual updates on the auction items.

Jeff Harper is Lead Pastor at EUM Church. The contemporary worship services are Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. at the Worship Center located at 1451 Sater St. and a traditional worship service is Sunday 9:45 a.m. at the Downtown Campus at 111 Devor St. in Greenville. The Downtown Campus, 111 Devor St., houses the offices. For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 548-3211.