Bowling Green State University summer dean’s list honorees, graduation candidates announced

BOWLING GREEN – Bowling Green State University has announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the summer semester dean’s list for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

To be chosen for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.

Kaitlin Bechtol of North Star in the college of education and human development, Rachel Osterloh of Versailles in the college of education and human development and Amanda McClurg of Versailles in the college of education and human development each made the summer semester dean’s list.

Karlee Lennen of Greenville with a Bachelor of Science in gerontology, Kaitlin Bechtol of North Star with a Bachelor of Science in education and Allyson Grilliot of Versailles with a Master of education were graduation candidates for the 2018 summer semester.