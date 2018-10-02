Shed destroyed in fire in Arcanum

ARCANUM – A late Monday evening fire in Arcanum left a large shed burnt to the ground.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, Arcanum Fire and Rescue along with officers from the Arcanum Police Department were dispatched to 24 Chipewa in regards to a fully involved shed fire.

Arriving police units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the out building and noticed exposure to the neighboring building.

According to those on the scene, firefighters were able to quickly knock down and control the fire before it was able to spread to the neighboring structure. The shed was described as having electric running to it and contained numerous items including an electric cart and a gas grill stored inside.

Asides from the shed, that was a total loss, the main structure on the property sustained damage from the heat of the fire. Vinyl siding was melted and left hanging from the exposed face of the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation by the Arcanum Fire Department.

