Trunk or Treat fall festival in planned Pitsburg

PITSBURG – Community members are invited to get their costumes and trunk decorating ideas ready for the fourth annual Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Trunk or Treat event.

The festival will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran’s parking lot at 8520 Oakes Road. This community-wide event will include games, decorated trunks, prizes, candy, food, bouncy house, entertainment and more all free as a service to the community.

Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church encourages individuals to enter a decorated trunk or truck bed for prizes. The church is asking for Disney theme trunks – but anything is fine – this year. Participants who do a trunk are asked to provide treats to hand out to the kids. Also, those who would like to provide a game at their trunk would be appreciated.

To enter a decorated trunk or truck bed, call 937-692-5670, leave a message and someone will respond as soon as possible.