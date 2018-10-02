Remembrance walk benefits patients, families of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County

TROY – The Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County 3K|5K Remembrance Walk invites community members to walk in memory or honor of loved ones and is slated for Oct. 21.

All proceeds benefit patient care at the not-for-profit, community-based Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, serving patients in their homes, in extended care and assisted living facilities and in-patient center located at Upper Valley Medical Center.

The event takes place at Duke Park, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road in Troy. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m., and the walk/run begins at 2 p.m.

The cost for adult participants is $20 up until Oct. 11. After Oct. 11 the entry cost is $25, and T-shirts for participants are not guaranteed.

Post-walk snacks and door prizes will be available, and bottled water will be provided.

Visit www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org or contact Susan Hemm at 937-573-2108 to register.

Dollars raised through the walk will support patient care needs and grief support programs of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.