Ladybug Garden Club names officers

The Ladybug Garden Club officers for 2018-20 are (l-r) President Cathy Detrick, Treasurer Becky Collins, Secretary Dawn Hissong and Vice President Irma Heiser. The club is active in the community with participation in flower shows, planting and maintaining the Darke County Fairgrounds flower beds, the Greenville traffic circle, participating in the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Exhibitors and Judges Schools in Columbus, decorating the Wayne Hospital lobby at the holidays, decorating a tree at the Garst Museum and sponsoring involvement in the Butterflies Junior Garden Club. The Ladybug Garden Club participates in Arbor Day activities and encourages public beautification within the community and rewards residents for their hard work.

