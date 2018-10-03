Gettysburg Masonic Lodge donates to Darke County Special Olympics

Darke County Special Olympics thanked the Gettysburg Masonic Lodge No. 477 for its donation. Shown here is Chuck Rue pinning a ribbon on Talen Warner from Franklin Monroe Elementary during the Special Olympics track and field event in May. Talen competed in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter runs. Shown in the background is Mike Snyder, also a member of the Gettysburg Masonic Lodge, assisting with ribbon presentations. The Gettysburg Masons have donated for several years. Darke County Special Olympics, in its 40th year of programming for special needs student and adult athletes, continues to offer diverse athletic opportunities year round.

