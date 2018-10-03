Rollover accident shuts down State Route 49

ARCANUM – A rollover accident resulting in minor injuries shut down State Route 49 for a brief period of time Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of State Route 49 in regards to a single vehicle rollover accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a two-tone Chevy Blazer was traveling north bound on State Route 49 when the male driver traveled off the right side of the roadway, possibly due to a mechanical issue, and over-corrected, resulting in the vehicle rolling at least once before coming to rest on the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

All three occupants were out of the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene.

The male driver and a female passenger were treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue but refused transport. One passenger was treated for minor injuries and transported to Wayne Healthcare.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were shut down, causing traffic to back up for quite a distance while the accident was investigated and cleared.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

One passenger was treated for minor injuries and transported to Wayne Healthcare following a rollover crash on Wednesday on State Route 49. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate