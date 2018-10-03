Entries accepted for the 15th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade

GREENVILLE – Voted best community parade in the state by the readers of Ohio Magazine for 2018, Main Street Greenville is busy preparing for the 15th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade.

The parade will take place the weekend before Thanksgiving on Nov. 17.

The lighted horse parade event boasts 90-plus entries and brings an estimated 8,000-plus spectators into the downtown Greenville area. The parade will travel down South Broadway, travel around the circle and return back up South Broadway.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 with entertainment leading up to the main event. Also, downtown businesses will be open late for holiday shopping and dining.

Main Street Greenville, the non-profit organization that has been coordinating the event since 2004, and the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade Committee are accepting entries for the parade. All entries must be horse-drawn carriages, wagons, riders or buggies. Nothing motorized is permitted for this parade.

Entry forms can be submitted online by visiting www.mainstreetgreenville.org or by contacting the Main Street Greenville office at 937-548-4998 for a printed form.

Individuals can visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org or Main Street Greenville’s social media accounts for more information about the organization and the 15th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade.

Anyone with questions may contact Main Street Greenville at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.