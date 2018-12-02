Dense fog may have played a factor in morning accident

GREENVILLE – With dense fog causing morning delays for Darke County schools and reports of visibility as low as a quarter of a mile or less in areas, authorities are unsure if the weather is to blame for a Friday morning accident on the outskirts of Greenville.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory at 8:53 a.m. warning of foggy conditions and low visibility that could result in hazardous travel conditions.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., emergency personnel from New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and U.S. Route 36 West in regards to a possible injury accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a white Chevy Traverse, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The female driver of the Chevy along with her male passenger were treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before refusing transport. The female driver, and lone occupant, of the Ford also was treated and released on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue.

Both the southbound lane of U.S. Route 127 and the eastbound lane of U.S. 36 West were shut down for a short period of time while the accident scene was cleared.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a white Chevy Traverse, causing the two vehicles to collide. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-021-2-.jpg According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a white Chevy Traverse, causing the two vehicles to collide. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a white Chevy Traverse, causing the two vehicles to collide. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-029-2-.jpg According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a white Chevy Traverse, causing the two vehicles to collide. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a white Chevy Traverse, causing the two vehicles to collide. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-025-2-.jpg According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 West when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a white Chevy Traverse, causing the two vehicles to collide. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate