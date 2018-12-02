5 injured in Arcanum accident

ARCANUM – Emergency crews battled the wind and rain Saturday evening when five people were reported injured in a two-vehicle accident.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue, mutual aid from Greenville Township Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 South and Arcanum Bears Mill Road in reference to an accident with multiple injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Toyota Corolla was traveling southwest on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a maroon Dodge Durango traveling northbound on State Route 49, causing the two vehicles to collide. Both vehicles spun on the wet pavement before coming to rest on opposite sides of the roadway.

The female driver of the Toyota Corolla, as well as her male passenger, were treated by EMS on the scene before being transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville for what was described as minor injuries.

The male driver of the Dodge Durango, and a juvenile female rear passenger, also were treated by EMS on the scene and transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. A juvenile front seat passenger of the Dodge Durango had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by Arcanum Fire Department before she was treated and transported by EMS to Wayne HealthCare with unknown injuries.

Authorities are unsure what factors the weather played in the incident. The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

