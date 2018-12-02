J. R. Clarke Public Library to host workshop

COVINGTON – J. R. Clarke Public Library will host Joanie’s Floral special live Christmas greens make it, take it on Wednesday.

This workshop is almost filled so patrons are encouraged to call right away to 473-2226. The price is $25 with a $10 deposit. Each participant will make two items: a centerpiece arrangement and another live greenery item.

Through Dec. 23, J. R. Clarke Library will sponsor a Christmas/holiday stocking stuffer table as patrons enter the north doors. All proceeds will be go to the Friends of the Library. There are discounted books and small items that will fit nicely into any stocking.

J. R. Clarke Library staff gave thanks for the donation of new staff shirts by owners of The Stitchery in Covington.