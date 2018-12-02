Auxiliary VFW Post No. 7262 donates to Darke County Special Olympics

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Memorial Auxiliary VFW Post No. 7262 donated funds and support to Darke County Special Olympics.

Funded solely by local donations, this all volunteer-led organization is in its 40th year of providing special needs students and adults with athletic opportunities.

Presently, basketball and cheering are programs offered by the Darke County Special Olympics program.

For further information, call 937-504-2050.