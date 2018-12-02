Auxiliary VFW Post No. 7262 donates to Darke County Special Olympics

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Memorial Auxiliary VFW Post No. 7262 donated funds and support to Darke County Special Olympics.
Funded solely by local donations, this all volunteer-led organization is in its 40th year of providing special needs students and adults with athletic opportunities.
Presently, basketball and cheering are programs offered by the Darke County Special Olympics program.
For further information, call 937-504-2050.
Pictured at the May track and field event is Mary Jane Dietrich representing the Auxiliary. She served as an awards presenter for various events including the standing long jump event for girls, in the 8-11 year division. Shown (l-r) are Caitlyn Hemmelgarn of Bradford Elementary, Macey Berry of Greenville Elementary and Abby Schauer of Greenville Elementary.