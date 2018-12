Joseph Wolfe (left) was sworn in as a Greenville police officer by Greenville Mayor Steve Willman (right) on Monday in the Greenville council chambers. Wolfe’s girlfriend, Sierra Behnken, held the Bible and their son, Westlyn Wolfe.

Joseph Wolfe (left) was sworn in as a Greenville police officer by Greenville Mayor Steve Willman (right) on Monday in the Greenville council chambers. Wolfe’s girlfriend, Sierra Behnken, held the Bible and their son, Westlyn Wolfe.