Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive is Dec. 11

GREENVILLE – Darke County’s Lions Clubs will keep a warm holiday tradition alive by co-sponsoring the 23rd annual Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate will get a chance to give holiday greeting and encouragement to young patients spending Christmas at Wayne HealthCare with the gift of a stuffed animal. Donors also will receive the Community Blood Center special gift of colorful holiday socks. Donors can schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The Arcanum, Gettysburg, Greenville and Pitsburg Lions Clubs join forces to sponsor the Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive. They volunteer during the blood drive and raised enough money to purchase more than 150 stuffed animals. Donors are invited to sign gift tags and send messages of encouragement to children at Wayne HealthCare. The gifts are distributed to the patients during the holiday season.

The holiday season is an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. Those who must miss an appointment to donate are asked to reschedule as soon as possible.

The holiday gift socks are part of the “Make it a Holiday to Remember All the Way to Your Jingle Toes” campaign. The holiday socks are green, gray and red with multi-colored Christmas tree bulbs representing blood types. They are one size fits all and are free when individuals register to donate Dec. 3 through Dec. 29 at a CBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive.

The Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive includes machines for platelet and plasma donations. CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at other community blood drives. Platelets are the cells that control bleeding and plasma is the fluid that maintains blood pressure. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, burn and organ transplant patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB or B positive. Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater(Indiana)Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.