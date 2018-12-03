Loss of a spouse seminar set for Jan. 5

GREENVILLE – Greenville First Assembly of God and EUM churches will host a GriefShare seminar for people grieving the death of a spouse.

The loss of a spouse seminar will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 5, 2019 in the third-floor meeting room at the Greenville Public Library. Guests will hear practical advice from others who have been there. They will learn what to expect in grief and how to cope with life without a spouse. Guests also will learn that it won’t always hurt this much.

This is one session only. Registration is required. There is a $5 fee, which includes a book.

Individuals may call Judy at 417-4438, Sylvia at 459-2856 or Melissa at 467-1799 for more information and registration.

This seminar is sponsored by Greenville First Assembly of God and EUM churches.

For more information, visit www.GriefShare.org