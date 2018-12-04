December events planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library has plenty of events, programs and things to do to for all ages through the month of December.

Patrons can do holiday browsing on the computers, make copies of Christmas letters and pictures and stock up on books and movies for snow days and school breaks. Individuals can come in to enjoy the holiday décor or to find a quiet place to read and relax. Kids can pick up holiday-themed coloring pages and activity sheets.

On Tuesdays, preschoolers can come to Storytime at 10 a.m. to listen to stories, sing songs, make a craft and have a lot of fun. No registration is needed for this drop-in program.

Also on Tuesdays, school age children can come for the after school program, SPARK, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Kids can make a craft, learn something new, explore the outdoors, hang out with friends and much more. This also is a drop-in program.

The library is giving away a Kindle Fire to one lucky person. Patrons age 16 and older can enter the coloring contest for the Kindle. The winner will be chosen at random from the entries. Children younger than 16 can enter a coloring contest to win a “holiday happiness” jar filled with goodies. Patrons can come on in to get a coloring sheet.

On Dec. 11 there will be an adult coloring session at 4:30 p.m. No registration is needed for this program, and supplies are provided.

Also on Dec. 11 will be the book club meeting at 5:30 p.m. Newcomers are always welcome, and snacks are provided for this drop-in program.

The annual Christmas craft night with Santa has been scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m Dec. 18. There will be plenty of crafts for kids to make at this drop-in event. Santa will be on hand for pictures.

There will be a winter reading challenge for adults starting in January. More information will be available toward the end of the month.

The library reminds patrons it will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019.

Patrons can call the library at 937-692-8484 with any questions or check out its new and improved website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library also is on Facebook and Twitter.