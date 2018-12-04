Edison State student publication ‘Words from Within’ set to launch

PIQUA – Edison State Community College announced the forthcoming publication of “Words from Within” with student editors Gabriella Clingman, of Pleasant Hill; Kim Kiehl, of Piqua; and Mindy Bach, of Tipp City.

Published by Genesis Graphics of Troy, the release date is scheduled for Dec. 15. A reception will be held on that date at 10 a.m. at the East Hall Art Gallery at Edison State, and at that time contributors will be given copies of the magazine and will read poems and excerpts from their stories.

Funded by the Piqua Community Foundation, Edison State Student Government and a private donor, the magazine cover features a photograph by student Jennifer Helman titled, “An Anniversary Hike in Hocking Hills.”

“This is truly a student publication,” Adviser Vivian Blevins said. “The three editors made all the decisions from naming the publication, to selecting submissions, to editing, to formatting and to working with the printer. I am proud of their talents, their ability to work together and their commitment to producing this publication which gives a permanence to the art and writing of Edison students.”