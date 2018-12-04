Spencer Hogue named Student Life and Welfare Committee chair

CINCINNATI – Mount St. Joseph University’s Student Government Association has named its leaders for the 2018-19 academic year, and Spencer Hogue of Bradford was named Student Life and Welfare Committee chair.

The Student Government Association represents the voice of the student body and serves the interests of the students. SGA strives to help students understand their rights and responsibilities as members of the Mount St. Joseph community.

As a Catholic institution rooted in the values of the Sisters of Charity, Mount St. Joseph University is on a mission to give education a greater purpose, school officials said. Nearly 99 percent of those who earn a degree from Mount St. Joseph are employed, enrolled in graduate studies or volunteering within six months of graduation.