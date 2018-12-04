Farm transition and succession workshop scheduled

CELINA – OSU Extension will host a farm transition and succession workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 30, 2019 at Romers in Celina.

This workshop is designed to help farm families develop a succession plan for their farm business.

Farmers can attend and learn ways to successfully transfer management skills and the farm’s business assets from one generation to the next. They also can learn how to have the crucial conversations about the future of a farm.

This workshop will challenge farm families to actively plan for the future of the farm business.

Farm families are encouraged to bring members from each generation to the workshop.

The featured speakers for this event will include Robert Moore, attorney at law, Wright & Moore Law Co.; Peggy Hall, assistant professor, OSU Extension agricultural and resource law program; and David Marrison, Extension educator for Coshocton County.

The fee for this workshop is $20 per person or $30 per farm couple with a registration deadline of Jan. 23, 2019. This class will be limited to the first 60 registrants. The fee includes lunch and program materials.

More information about this program can be obtained by calling the Mercer County Extension office at 419-586-2179 and a program flyer can be found at mercer.osu.edu.