Friends of New Madison Public Library to host Christmas Open House

NEW MADISON – The Friends of New Madison Public Library invite community members to attend its annual Christmas Open House on Tuesday at the library.

Guests will celebrate throughout the day with homemade cookies and punch beginning at 10 a.m. From 3-5:30 p.m. local musicians Eric Smith and Friends will return with some sounds of the season to brighten patrons’ day. At 5:30 p.m. the board of trustees will honor the Phyllis Cole Dubbs Library Service Award recipient for 2018, Tiara Brinley.

Community members can bring the family in to celebrate and stock up on books, magazines, movies and music for the holiday season.

Patrons can check out the New Madison Public Library website at www.mynmpl.org, like the library on Facebook and follow the library on Pinterest for more information on programming throughout the year.