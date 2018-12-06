MVCTC students support those in need

ENGLEWOOD – Students at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center worked together on Oct. 12 to show support for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

The career technical student organizations of HOSA: Future Health Professionals and FCCLA spearheaded the event. HOSA members organized the “Walk for Wolfe” portion of the event to support the Leukemia and Lymphomas Society.

This is the fifth year that students have walked to support LLS. The walk began in support of a former teacher battling acute myeloid leukemia. It has grown to honor all staff who have been diagnosed with blood cancer.

During the walk, students had an opportunity to learn about the need for blood donors, healthy eating habits, participate in pet therapy and have their face painted. HOSA raised more than $1,400 to donate to LLS.

FCCLA students took the lead on the St. Vincent DePaul Society activity. Students collected more than 1,000 hygiene items that St. Vincent will offer to the homeless in the Dayton area.

“The students organized a great event,” HOSA Adviser Paula Wathen said. “The students that participated learned about blood cancers and had a lot fun at the same time. We look forward to another successful campaign next year.”

For more than 45 years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults and organizations in the Miami Valley.

For more information on the opportunities offered at MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.