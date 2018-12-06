Union City, Indiana woman killed in crash

DARKE COUNTY – A fatal crash at the intersection of State Route 118 and Children’s Home Bradford Road claimed the life of a Union City, Indiana woman Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:25 a.m. Thursday, Darke County deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Darke County Coroners Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the intersection of State Route 118 and Children’s Home Bradford Road for a serious two-vehicle injury accident with ejection.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Klinton Knapke, 29, of Fort Recovery, was traveling eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road and failed to stop at a clearly marked stop sign at State Route 118, officials from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said. Knapke’s car collided with a white 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Melanie Morrow, 42, of Union City, Indiana, who was traveling northbound on State Route 118.

Morrow was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Morrow was not wearing a seat belt, and Knapke was wearing a seat belt and uninjured and later released.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

This is Darke County’s fourth fatal crash for 2018.