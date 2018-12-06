GREENVILLE – Greenville High School students showcased their projects to thousands of people at last month’s Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference and Trade Show in Columbus.

Greenville Career Tech marketing and supply chain management students exhibited their programs to approximately 10,000 school board members, administrators, teachers, students, vendors and guests. Greenville’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps presented the colors at the conference.

“The students really enjoyed getting to speak with all the school board members and everyone else in attendance,” marketing instructor Kristi Homan said. “They did a really good job of displaying our project and what we did.”

Homan brought five students with her to Columbus to display the class’ project, Aaron Matthew, Mikayla Miller, Kaleb Poe, Taylor Schmidt and Rachel Unger. The marketing class worked with advertising representatives from The Daily Advocate to create ads for local businesses that appeared in the newspaper.

“They went and sold an ad to local businesses, and then they designed those ads, too,” Homan said. “So they went through the whole communication process to learn how to take revisions and edits and that kind of stuff from the employers. They worked on that, provided multiple proofs, revisions and then they came up with the final version for the newspaper.”

The 2017-18 school year marked the second consecutive year that Greenville’s marketing students partnered with the Advocate, one of many projects the class does with Darke County businesses.

“The students always love the project every year,” Homan said. “They always ask, ‘Are we doing to again? Are we doing it again? When are we going to do it?’ So they always love it, and it always is a fundraiser for our group, too. So it’s always a really good partnership overall.”

The supply chain management students worked with the Darke County Special Olympics to host A Night in Hollywood, a fundraising event that showcases the talents of Darke County Special Olympians, and highlighted their efforts at the state conference.

“I think the highlight was when the president of the Ohio School Board Association stopped, asked to take a picture with the girls and also said she’d that be attending our event,” instructor Dara Buchy said. “She’s from Lima, Ohio. So super excited for that part.”

The Night in Hollywood event – which will be 6 p.m. March 2, 2019 in Greenville High School gym this upcoming year – has raised $28,000 over the past four years for Darke County Special Olympics.

Ashlynn Pack and Claryssa Massie represented the group in Columbus and showcased its work with the Special Olympians.

“It was awesome. We had a great time. I took probably the two shyest children, students that I possibly could have taken,” Buchy said. “The girls were rock stars. They didn’t have any problem talking to everyone who stopped by.”

Greenville’s career tech students benefit from the real-world experiences that their classes offer, their instructors said.

“It provides so much relevancy for what I’m teaching them in the classroom already, and then they actually get to see those concepts and skills that they’re learning in the classroom and actually putting it to use,” Homan said. “They’re always so proud whenever they actually see it in the newspaper. They’re so proud of what they accomplished and created.”

Greenville’s students designed their own booths for the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference and Trade Show. There were 100 programs from across the state showcased at the conference, including the two from Greenville High School.

