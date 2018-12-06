Bradford bands to perform for holiday

BRADFORD – The Bradford High School band and the Bradford Junior High band will present a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the school auditeria.

There is no admission charge, and the public is invited to attend and enjoy the musical sounds of the Christmas season.

The junior high band will perform the following musical selections: “Breakin’ Out,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “The Mount Vernon March.”

High school band selections include “Mystic Mountain March,” “Carol of the Kings,” “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” and a jazz version of “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

The groups will combine to close the program with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”