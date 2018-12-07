GHS vocal music students prepare for annual Christmas concert

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School vocal music holiday concert “It’s Christmas!” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Memorial Hall.

The concert will begin with “It’s Christmas!” and “Heaven Everywhere,” featuring the GHS Concert Choir. The Girls Glee will perform “Stepping Out with Santa,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Run Rudolph Run.” Collage will perform “Santa Baby,” “Let it Snow,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Rockin’ Holidays.” Concert Choir also will perform “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Joy to the World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “When I Think Upon Christmas.”

The Wavaires will be joined by the GHS Jazz Scene, under the direction of JR Price, for some holiday selections including “Getting in the Mood for Christmas,” “Underneath the Tree” and “What Christmas Means to Me.” In addition to the combined selections, the Wavaires also will perform “Falala,” “Carol of the Bells,” “That’s Christmas to Me” and “North Pole Rock n’ Roll.”

Various solo and small group acts will take place between the large choirs, including, but not limited to, a men’s group singing “Mary Did You Know” and senior spotlights “When Christmas Comes to Town” and “Snowman.” The concert will conclude with the combined choirs singing “Silent Night” and the choirs along with the GHS Orchestra and GHS Choral Alumni performing the “Hallelujah Chorus” with guest accompanist Terri Fryman.

Tickets for the show on Dec. 17 will be available at G&G Floors Fashions on Wagner Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday beginning Dec. 10. Any remaining tickets also will be available for purchase the night of the show in the ticket booth at Memorial Hall. Presale tickets are $4 for students/school faculty and $6 for adults. All seats purchased at the door the night of the show are $10. Guests are encouraged to plan to purchase tickets early to guarantee a better seat selection and a lower admission fee.

The GHS Choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge. The GHS Jazz Scene and Orchestra are directed by JR Price. Christopher Andres is the vocal music accompanist.

Community members can like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the GHS vocal music program and other events.