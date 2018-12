GREENVILLE — The Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., invites everyone to Christmas Eve services at 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

This special service titled “Come Let Us Adore Him” focuses attention on the savior. The service includes a participatory sharing of the Christmas story along with the singing of carols, candle lighting and celebrating Communion.

A nursery is available.

Individuals may contact 937-548-3583 for more information.