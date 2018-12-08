Driver narrowly escapes injury

GREENVILLE — A driver narrowly escaped injuries Saturday morning after crashing into multiple parked vehicles, a utility pole and the front carport of a house.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 2700 block of State Route 571 in regards to an injury accident with possible entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a gray GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 when the driver failed to negotiate the curve and drifted left of center, over-correcting and causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway.

The GMC made contact with a utility pole, causing it to break off at the ground, continuing on to strike the passenger rear of Ford F150 pickup parked at 2715 State Route 571 in addition to then hitting a second black Ford F150 and pushing it into a residential structure located at 2727 State Route 571.

The GMC Envoy eventually came to rest just feet in front of the 2727 State Route 571 residence after hitting and causing structural damage to the carport connected to the front of the house.

The male driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, had to be assisted from the vehicle by non-mechanical means before being examined and released on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue.

The extent of structural damage sustained by the struck vehicle being pushed into the residence is unknown at this time, however, the carport did suffer minor structural damage but remains usable.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

