Ladybug Garden Club honors Greenville Street Department

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Street Department was honored by the Ladybug Garden Club for outstanding achievement in design and maintenance of commercial property and community beautification in Christmas decorating.
The downtown Greenville has come alive with lighting on the traffic circle, all lamp posts, the City Building landscape, Annie Oakley Park, and this year the Greenville Street Department added special strands of snowflake garland across Broadway.
All the efforts are appreciated for making the downtown outstanding.
The Ladybug Garden Club honored the Greenville Street Department for its Christmas decorations. Pictured are (front row) Ryan Delk, supervisor Greenville Street Department; Lisa Marcum, Ladybug Community beautification chair; (second row) Jason Howard; Chris Hunt; Wes Wirrig; (third row) Cody Nealeigh; Ethan Saylor; Jennifer Robertson; Ladybug member Angela Beumer; (back row) Matt Myers; Billy Hoyt; Jerrod Marshall and Colton Nealeigh. Not pictured is Rob Weyant, a vital contributor to the lightening.