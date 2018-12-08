Ladybug Garden Club honors Greenville Street Department

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Street Department was honored by the Ladybug Garden Club for outstanding achievement in design and maintenance of commercial property and community beautification in Christmas decorating.

The downtown Greenville has come alive with lighting on the traffic circle, all lamp posts, the City Building landscape, Annie Oakley Park, and this year the Greenville Street Department added special strands of snowflake garland across Broadway.

All the efforts are appreciated for making the downtown outstanding.