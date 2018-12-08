Franklin Monroe inducts new National Honor Society members

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe announced the new members of the National Honor Society for the 2018-19 school year.

Franklin Monroe and the more than 16,000 chapters in schools across the nation strive to give practical meaning to the society’s standards of scholarship, leadership, service and character. These four ideals have been considered as the basis for the new member’s selection into the Franklin Monroe National Honor Society Chapter.

Students are not inducted simply because of a high academic average. The FM National Honor Society strives to recognize the total student – one who excels in scholarship, service, leadership and character.