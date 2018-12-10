Versailles FFA conducting toy drive through Friday

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its annual toy collection.

Versailles FFA is teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches and conducting a toy collection drive that will be given to the families that are served through the Versailles Council of Churches. The Versailles FFA has been teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches for the past three years.

The toys that the Council of Churches would prefer are new toys that range from baby to age 16. These toys will be collected in various barrels that are listed below within the Versailles area.

Any extra new toys that are not distributed through the Council of Churches will be given to St. Denis Catholic Church, Rustic Hope and Dayton Children’s Hospital and will be distributed through their sharing program of these groups.

Anyone who is interested in bringing in used toys in good to excellent condition can do that as well. The slightly used toys will be distributed through the Marines’ Toys for Tots Collection and will be given to surrounding counties because no organized collection is within Darke County.

The goal is to have two barrels at each location with one barrel to collect the new toys that will be distributed to the Versailles Council of Churches and other barrel to collect the used toys to be distributed at the Toys for Tots Program with distribution to surrounding counties conducting a drive.

Donations can be made through Friday. The drop-off spots include Versailles Saving and Loans, St. Denis Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Second National Bank, US Bank, Dollar General, Versailles Ace Hardware, Johns IGA and Versailles Schools cafetorium.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation should make checks payable to Versailles Council of Churches and send the check to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Road Versailles, OH 45380. Versailles Savings and Loan will match up to $200 in monetary donations.