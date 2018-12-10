38th annual MVCTC FFA Charity Auction raises more than $8,500 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

ENGLEWOOD – This year marked the 38th annual Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA Charity Auction for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.

The auction, planned by the MVCTC FFA chapter, is made possible by the dedication and hard work of the FFA members, MVCTC staff, MVCTC retirees and the alumni who return each year to support this cause.

“The charity auction is an awesome event that brings together staff, students, alumni and the community for the benefit of kids,” MVCTC Supervisor David Peltz said. “The event is about kindness and charity as we work together for the good of others.”

Retired MVCTC ag educator Waid Lyons started the event in 1980, the same year the Dayton Ronald McDonald House was built. MVCTC FFA has supported the Dayton Area Ronald McDonald House since its inception.

The original FFA auction, organized by Lyons, was a hat auction that raised $250. This year the students were able to raise $8,501, bringing the total of money donated over the last 38 years to more than $155,000.

The proceeds from the event go directly to the local Ronald McDonald

House on Valley Street in Dayton so that families of hospitalized children have a place to rest, sustain their strength and be better able to support the healing of their child. RMHC is a modern, 14-room house offering all of the comforts of home to its guest families. It is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

The MVCTC charity event would not be possible without the support of several staff and alumni of the school. MVCTC ag livestock and production instructor Bill Hershberger organizes the event with the assistance of his wife, Jane, and the FFA members and MVCTC staff members Christy Blauvelt, Tami Bruner, Christa Nealeigh, Joe Beringer, Dave Peltz, Larry Seibel and Eva Wiley.

MVCTC retirees Waid Lyons and Pat Lyons are back to help each year with the event they started 38 years ago. MVCTC ag program alumni Jon Carr, Rick Bair and BJ Joseph volunteer their auctioneer talents every year for the event.

“The MVCTC FFA Charity Auction is a great combination of alumni, students, staff and the community coming together for a great cause,” Hershberger said.

For more information about MVCTC and the agriculture education programs offered for high school students, visit www.mvctc.com.