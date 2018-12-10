Franklin Monroe to host Homecoming

Franklin Monroe Student Council invites the community to attend the Franklin Monroe Homecoming ceremony on Friday. The ceremony will immediately follow the junior varsity basketball game. Pictured are sophomore representatives Raegan Warner and Micah Stacy; queen and king candidates Shelby Bowser, Luke Booher, Jordan Rhoades, Kennedy Morris, Ethan Coppess, Anna Flora, Peyton Archer, Larkin Ressler, Kirsten Zink and Ethan Conley; Princess Lillian Moore; junior representatives Chloe Peters and Jarod Hegemier; and freshmen representatives Maya Diceanu, Mitchell Schmitmeyer. Not pictured is Prince Wyatt Bixler.

