Baker family group project to meet in January

ARCANUM – The second get-together of the Baker family surname will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 5, 2019 at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 123 W. George St. in Arcanum.

The meeting is for descendants of the Michael Baker and Catherine Smucker families along with Henry Baker Sr. and Elizabeth Poe and related families.

The group met in November during which Bill Baker presented about his Baker family and the 1900s reunion that sparked his interest and began his life long journey of collecting about the Baker family and his roots.

Following this the group planned this second meeting to further discuss the following: The descendants of each of these Baker families, accurate genealogy, who the parents are and to gather materials and stories on the Baker families as well as photos and relevant information. The goal is to provide a master file and perhaps a book down the road.

The group invites participation for anyone who is a descendant of these families or share the love of researching, writing, organizing or technical experience.

Interested parties may visit the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society Facebook page event to keep updated. There individuals can register if they wish. Inquiries also can be directed to contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org or visit www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

The group encourages guests to be a part of the group email list where the agenda will be provided so attendees can come prepared as well as gathering Baker photographs, genealogy, family tree and stories together in digital form if possible.

Contact Annette Stewart at contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org or through Messenger on the Facebook page for more information.

Presenters during January’s meeting will be Gale Honeyman, Bill Baker, Tom Pedtke and Annette Stewart.