Wreath dedicated at Veterans Memorial

Fort GreeneVille chapter had a Christmas wreath dedication at the Darke County Veterans Memorial marker at the Darke County Courthouse. The wreath is in honor of all Darke County veterans and active duty military. The wreath was purchased from the Ladybug Garden Club. Pictured are Debbie Nisonger, Helen Wright, Chris Nehring, Carla Surber, Linda Riley, Karen Burkett, Doris Aultman, Sandra King, Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman and Ladybug Garden Club member Charlene Thornhill.

