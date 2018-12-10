Darke County Singles Group schedules dance

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a singles dance on Dec. 22 at the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

Garrie Woorley and Backstage Pass will provide the music for the December dance. Woorley is a singer/song writer with a special approach to classic rock with a Southern feel. He has a new album “White Roses” that is a soulful testimony to his eclectic approach to music. This popular band from Connersville, Indiana plays a wide variety of music, something for everyone.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. The dance is open to singles 21 and older, and no membership is required. Admission is $6.

Guests are asked to bring snacks, appetizers or finger foods to share with group.

More information, call or text Phyllis at 937-901-3969.